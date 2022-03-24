International football takes centre stage tonight as the World Cup qualifying play-offs get underway but there’s plenty going on behind the scenes at Premier League clubs.

An on-loan Burnley player has left his national side’s training camp to return to his club side for their crucial fixture this weekend.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will let a popular midfielder leave the club in the summer for just £15m and West Ham United could make a move for a long term target of the St James’ Park side.

Leeds United are reportedly lining up a move for a former Barcelona defender who currently plays for Belgian side Anderlecht while a Brighton & Hove Albion star has said he will listen to offers that come in for him in the summer window while

England captain Harry Kane has cast further doubt over his future by refusing to commit when asked about his Spurs contract and Liverpool are the “front runners” to land a promising Irish teenager.

Another Three Lions star is also in the headlines, it looks like he still favours Chelsea out of the multiple clubs being linked with a move despite their current problems.

Finally, Arsenal are expected to prioritise a striker in the summer window and have added some new names to the short list that they will monitor over the next few months.

Here are the Premier League transfer stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Kane wont commit to Spurs future Harry Kane has left the door open for further speculation surrounding his club future after refusing commit himself to Tottenham Hotspur for the long-term (Mirror)

2. Liverpool close in on Irish prospect Liverpool are the clear front runners to sign exciting Derry teenager and Irish underage international Trent Kone-Doherty (Irish Independent)

3. Rice still favours Chelsea move Declan Rice would still prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United, despite the uncertainty surrounding the Blues (Evening Standard)

4. New names in the frame as Arsenal hunt for striker Arsenal are now monitoring Benfica's Darwin Nunez, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Southampton loanee Armando Broja in their search for a news striker in the summer (Express)