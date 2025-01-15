Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news from around the Championship.

Burnley are the latest club to have been linked with a move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

One of the other clubs with a strong interest is Burnley’s Friday night opponents Sunderland and their head coach Regis Le Bris has been questioned about their interest today.

While Le Bris would not be drawn specifically on rumours linking Sunderland with a move for Cannon, other than to underline his admiration of the player who has twice scored against the Black Cats this season. Leicester City officially recalled Cannon this morning and the Black Cats are, alongside promotional rivals Sheffield United, interested in striking a loan-to-buy deal.

Le Bris said: “It's interesting to watch the good players in the league. I can't say anything more because it's so unpredictable, and so difficult to find the good connection with what we are doing here and someone who can fit with what we expect. Speculation is speculation and I can't comment on anything on that. Just that I like good players, we like good players.”

Sunderland travel to Burnley on Friday night in the Championship as the race for promotion hots up. Meanwhile, one striker who could be leaving Sunderland is Aaron Connolly, who is in talks to leave the club.

Connolly has struggled for regular minutes in the Championship since joining on a short-term deal last year, and Millwall have been in talks about striking a deal to sign the Irish striker.

Le Bris said: “It's a question of pathway, you have your own and the connection with the journey of the club. This transfer window is an opportunity for us all to decide whether we continue together or if we have to choose another option.

“For example, for Aaron, it was clear from the beginning that he wanted to play but he couldn't build momentum because he was behind Wilson and Eli. We can understand the situation and if we can find a solution which is positive for both sides, then we can move forward.”