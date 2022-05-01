The Premier League weekend action comes thick and fast as the relegation battle takes centre stage today following significant results in the title race yesterday.

Burnley’s sensational late come back win at Watford secured a huge three points in their fight against relegation to the EFL Championship.

The Clarets are now five points ahead of 18th place Everton and also leapfrogged Leeds United who were comfortably beaten by league leaders Manchester City.

The Toffees play today, at home to Chelsea, and need a win to bring that gap back to two points with a game in hand over the Clarets.

Speaking after the match, interim head coach Mike Jackson said: “We didn’t start the game well enough and I think the group knew that and we had to raise it in the second half and they responded really well.

“The games are that emotionally charged at the moment that I don’t think you are going to get silky games of football, it is about finding a way of winning.

“We got that first goal and then the second goal, just mayhem.

“But that is this group and what they do. People criticise them other things but you can never criticise them for that spirit and togetherness.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue to prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Real to use Reguilon buyback clause Real Madrid will take up a €40m (£33.5m) buyback option to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham (Todofichajes) Photo Sales

2. Palace close in on £15m Lens’ defender Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure for a fee of around £15m (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Wolves could sell Neves to fund spending Wolves are open to selling midfielder Ruben Neves, with the club looking to bring in strikers and midfielders to add to their squad (Sunday Times) Photo Sales

4. Blues sweat over Mount Chelsea fear Mason Mount could be lured away by Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage of the club’s ownership crisis (The Sun) Photo Sales