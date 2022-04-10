With the Premier League seasons fast approaching the final games of the campaign the summer transfer window is drawing nearer and nearer.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has given something of an update on captain James Tarkowski’s future but remains coy on whether or not the England international will actually stay at Turf Moor.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa are set for a massive summer window and a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder remains a key part of Steve Gerrard’s plans while Liverpool could be looking to the Serie A for a new defender.
A former Leeds United manager wont need to deal with the stress this summer as he is calling it a day on an incredible 42 year long coaching career while Newcastle and West Ham are set to compete for a Ligue 1 centre back.
Speaking of the Italian top flight, Juventus could be set to make a move for a Chelsea midfielder and in Spain it looks like Real Madrid are going to rival Manchester City for a big name signing after the latest development in the Kyllian Mbappe saga.
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to battle for a Leicester City midfield start with the Foxes reportedly wanting a fee around £60m with Arsenal also interested in another Leicester midfielder with Manchester United also keen on a £25m move.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines in the Premier League on Sunday morning: