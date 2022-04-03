The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break while clubs are still making moves behind the scenes as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Burnley returned to action with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündoğan getting the goals.

With the likes of Everton and Newcastle United still to play today, while Leeds United earned a point yesterday with Brentford stunned Chelsea, it means the Clarets could find themselves cut further adrift in the relegation zone.

After yesterday’s match, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “They are easy words, but it is tough when you are out there, 11 players who haven't played in a few weeks against a top side.

"We tried to change it, just a little bit, get an extra midfielder in there, thinking we hadn't played for a while and only got our players back on Thursday.

"To try and mould that in a day and a half isn't that easy.

"Considering they have hardly had a game for weeks then you have to be reality bound.

"You can’t just flick a switch and they come out on fire, or I think that would be an unlikely.

"That was the idea tactically of putting an extra midfielder in there to try and get a feel of the game and keep it tight and make it awkward and let the game open up as the players are opening up into the game.”

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Spurs reignite interest in Johnstone Tottenham are back in the hunt for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone but Newcastle, West Ham and Southamptom are all also keeping tabs on the England international (Mail on Sunday)

2. Real Madrid could move for Kante Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in discussing a deal for N'Golo Kante if the Chelsea midfielder becomes available this summer (AS)

3. Foxes consider 'cashing in' on Maddison Leicester City are considering whether to cash in on midfielder James Maddison this summer as they look to re-shape their squad (Mail on Sunday)

4. Origi closes in on Anfield exit Liverpool striker Divock Origi is close to agreeing a four-year contract with AC Milan (Calciomercato)