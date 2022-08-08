Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Burnley continued their unbeaten start as they drew 1-1 with Luton Town on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany stuck made no changes from the side that dominated Huddersfield Town on the opening day, while new boy Manuel Benson started from the bench two days after joining the club.

The Clarets suffered the worst start possible when Dan Potts put the visitors ahead after five minutes, however Josh Brownhill was able to equalise shortly after half-time with their only shot on target of the whole match.

The Lancashire club will now face a more familiar opponent in Watford, who they beat 2-1 in the Premier League only four months ago.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. League One club favourites to sign Swansea City youngster Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly leading the race to sign Swansea City's Kyle Joseph on loan this summer. Oxford United are also thought to be keen on the 20-year-old forward. (Wales Online)

2. Stoke City monitoring League One Young Player of the Year Stoke City have had scouts watching Fleetwood Town winger Paddy Lane this season and will look to try and lure him to the bet365 Stadium. The 21-year-old was named the EFL League One Young Player of the Year and also Fleetwood's Supporters' Player of the Year last season. (Alan Nixon - The Sun)

3. North West rivals plot move for Lilywhites striker Wigan Athletic are reportedly interested in signing Preston North End's Ched Evans, having already had a loan bid rejected for the forward. The 33-year-old scored two goals in the Championship last season. (Alan Nixon - The Sun)

4. Tigers ready to fight to keep hold of defender Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has said the club are happy to spend 'time and money' to ensure they fend off interest in Jacob Greaves. The 21-year-old is a target for Middlesbrough this summer. (Hull Live)