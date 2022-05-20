FINAL TABLE: Data experts have predicted how the Premier League will finish. Picture: Getty Images.

Stats experts predict dramatic Burnley and Leeds United finish plus Liverpool and Man City fates

The final Premier League table prediction is in, and it’s set to be a bumpy ride for fans of Burnley and Leeds United, as well as Man City and Liverpool supporters

By Mark Carruthers
Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:11 pm

A tense and nervy Sunday afternoon lies in wait as Burnley and Leeds United make one final push to escape relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets have the upper-hand after Thursday night’s battling draw at Aston Villa sent them into the final day of a challenging season level on points with Jesse Marsch’s side.

Crucially, Burnley hold a significant advantage on goal difference meaning they only need to match the Whites result to secure their place in next season’s Premier League.

Neither side will relish their final day fixtures with the Clarets set to host Newcastle United side that have produced a stunning upturn in form throughout the second half of the season under former Burnley manager Eddie Howe.

Leeds also face an awkward prospect as they travel to face a Brentford side looking for a winning end to their first season as a Premier League club.

The Express has taken a close look at the data of statistics experts to predict just how the final day results could impact on the outcome of a dramatic relegation battle.

1. Manchester City

Current points: 90. Predicted points tally: 93. Probability of winning the title: 82%.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Liverpool

Current points: 89. Predicted points tally: 92. Probability of winning the title: 18%.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Chelsea

Current points: 71. Predicted points tally: 74.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Current points: 68. Predicted points tally: 71. Probability of top-four finish: 96%.

Photo: Getty Images

Burnley
