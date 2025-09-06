Scott Parker | Getty Images

The latest Burnley news from Turf Moor during the international break.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the 24/7 sports news cycle, social media, media pressure and fans clamouring for results not to mention the steady stream of pundits with a view on everything - the world of a football manager is intense to say the least.

And with Burnley now back in the top flight, that level of pressure will only ramp up. Burnley boss Scott Parker has been asked about the rising pressures facing managers. So is the Premier League a lonelier place for managers than it was 20 years ago given the intense level of scrutiny these days?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker, speaking before the defeat to Manchester United, said: “I think it's always been like that. I think as a manager now, it becomes more intense, of course, because of the spotlight, the outlets.

“It's just, you know, everyone's got an opinion now on that and I get that and that's the world we live in and that can slowly snowball or that narrative can be spread or build up really, really quickly that can bring a lot of pressure on you. But fundamentally, as a coach, I'm under no illusion sitting here as a coach. When you sign a contract at a football club, first and foremost, you need to get results.

“You don't get results, facts are, you're going to have questions chucked at you and I totally get that, really. It's probably just trying to manage that as a coach, really.”

Parker added: “You just prepare, that's how I do. I prepare myself for knowing it and how can I get out of any situation and I'm not just talking about sitting in a position as a Premier League manager at this moment, in any walk of life. In any walk of life, at some point, there's some adversity and in the moments of adversity, what do you do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And in moments of adversity, you become very clear, you take action, you make decisions and you stick with that and you go with that and you try and be the best version of yourself, really. So, that's what I try and do.

“Sometimes, of course, that's a lot harder said than done, but that's exactly how you need to go about it.”

An already tough start to the season doesn’t get any easier for Scott Parker’s side, who host Liverpool at Turf Moor at 2pm on Sunday. The Reds are the only Premier League side to start the season with three straight wins, having beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United and their title rivals Arsenal.

Your next Burnley read: Scott Parker reacts to VAR controversy in Manchester Utd vs Burnley