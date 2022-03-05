The latest round of Premier League fixtures gets underway today as the transfer stories continue to pick up speed behind the scenes.

Burnley are set to welcome the recently crowned club world champions Chelsea to Turf Moor in a 3pm kick off today.

There is a lot of uncertainty at surrounding the Blues at the moment after owner Roman Abramovic put the club up for sale.

However, Clarets boss Sean Dyce isn’t expecting their players to be distracted ahead of their trip to Lancashire.

He said: “I think anything that does affect them is helpful, but I don’t really see that they’ve become a bad team, they have some fine players, and they’ll be a solid outfit as a minimum.

“Even in what some people have described as an indifferent run, I think they’ve only lost one in 10, so I think that’s a fair reflection they’re still a powerful side.”

Meanwhile, Dyche also discussed his sides injury concerns ahead of the fixture, saying: “We’re not too bad with other issues but Ben (Mee) is going to be touch and go, we think, as to whether he makes it, and the risk and reward of that scenario.”

Chelsea are very much out of the Premier League title race but need to keep picking up points to maintain their place in third while Burney continue to battle to move out of the bottom three.

Ahead of that match, here are the Premier League transfer rumours doing the rounds on Saturday morning:

1. Martial not likely to make Sevilla switch permanent Anthony Martial's time at Sevilla will not be extended past the summer (FootballTransfers)

2. Chelsea uncertainty give Tuchel contract concerns over trio Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is concerned Chelsea's out-of-contract stars Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could leave the club in the summer with the sale of the club having generated a lot of uncertainty (The Sun)

3. Barcelona undecided on permanent Traore move Barcelona are yet to decide if they will offer Wolves winger Adama Traore a permanent deal at the end of the season when his loan ends (as)

4. Lewandowski linked with Red Devils Manchester United are among 'a number' of Premier League to have been contacted by representatives of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (90mins)