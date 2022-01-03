The Clarets‘ ball retention was poor in the first half, with a James Tarkowski slip leading to Jack Harrison’s opener before the break, and despite a magnificent free kick equaliser from the AFCON-bound Maxwel Cornet, two late goals gave Leeds a deserved 3-1 win.

It leaves Burnley two points adrift of Watford with a game in hand, with Leeds now eight points clear of the bottom three, and Dyche said, when asked if the defeat was self-inflicted: “Somewhat - we started nice and brightly, but we let the game get away from us first half by playing backwards and sidewards instead of forwards.

“We were intact at half-time, and we know they concede a lot of goals second half, and did again.

“We were nice and bright in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half, and then again the game eased away from us.

“That element of going on the back foot rather than the front foot has cost us this season.

“Leeds play a physical game with an edge and their first goal comes from it.”

Were Burnley lacking that edge?: “This season we have tried to offer some changes in the way we play, using the ball better, but you can’t take away the hunger and desire.

“They had the edge against us with that desire. We opened them up, found some really good chances and didn’t take them.

“We kind of hurt ourselves today.

“That weird feeling that creeps in, that everyone is looking at everyone else to do something, and I spoke to the players that it counts what I do.

“At the minute, we are waiting for someone to do their job and then they are not active.”

