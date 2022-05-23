Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Burnley’s disappointing campaign finally came to an end yesterday as they were relegated to the Championship after six years in the top flight.

The Clarets were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United as Leeds claimed a narrow victory over Brentford, leaving the Lancashire club three points inside the bottom three.

Relegation comes less than two months after Burnley sacked Sean Dyche, with interim coach Mike Jackson picking up three wins, two draws and three defeats following his departure.

The Clarets will now join Norwich and Watford in the second tier, alongside Rotherham, Wigan and Sunderland who were all promoted from League One.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Aston Villa beat Atletico Madrid to midfielder Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Man United and Newcastle had been linked with the 22-year-old. (AVFC)

2. Fulham & Brentford in battle for England youth star Fulham and Brentford are set to lack horns as they both look to sign AFC Wimbledon youngster Ayoub Assal this summer. The winger was called up to the England U20 squad earlier this year. (Mirror)

3. Whites to step up interest in Liverpool attacker Leeds United are said to be preparing a move for Liverpool's Takumi Minamino this summer following their Premier League survival. The Reds are thought to have placed a £17 million price tag on the 27-year-old's head. (TEAMtalk)

4. Magpies beaten in goalkeeper pursuit Fulham have reportedly beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, with the newly promoted side agreeing a four-year deal with the 27-year-old. The Magpies had been heavily linked with the Serie A star in recent weeks. (The 72)