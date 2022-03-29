The summer signing, a free transfer from Crystal Palace, will rack up a century of appearances for Wales against the Czech Republic at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night, joining Bale and Chris Gunter in achieving the feat.

Hennessey, 35, started the 2-1 win over Austria in Cardiff on Thursday night, alongside Burnley teammate Connor Roberts, as Bale scored both goals to take Wales into a World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine.

And he will look to add to his national record 40 clean sheets against the Czechs.

Bale said: “What an achievement to get to 100 caps.

“The one thing with Wayne is he probably goes without much recognition.

“But I guess as a keeper if people are not talking about you normally that’s a great thing because you haven’t made mistakes.

“I also think people forget he’s got the all-time clean sheet record as well. What a goalkeeper. I think he’s so underestimated, so underrated.

“He has really been a rock in this team.

“He’s been a massive part of our success from the start till now and I can’t wait to celebrate his 100th cap with him.”

