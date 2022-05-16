Jackson sent his side out in a 5-3-2 formation, with Matt Lowton brought in as a third centre back, while Ashley Barnes partnered Maxwel Cornet up front, and the Clarets largely frustrated the Champions League-chasing hosts.

However, in first half injury time, Davinson Sanchez’s innocuous flick struck Barnes’ outstretched arm in the area, with the Burnley forward having been pulled awaiting a corner coming into the box.

After few appeals and a significant period spent assessing whether the ball actually hit Barnes’ arm, and whether it deviated the flight, Kevin Friend pointed to the spot, and England captain Kane beat Nick Pope from the spot.

Burnley kept their composure and could have claimed an equaliser, with Barnes hitting the post from distance, and Jackson said: “I have just watched it back now. I don’t think it is a penalty.

“You have to look at it in context of what has happened before the ball has even come in, it is an 18-yard box, with bodies in it, people competing.

“Someone pulls Ash’s arm, he is trying to keep his balance, ball comes in, how he can get out of the way of it, I don’t know.

“You can’t stand in an 18-yard box with your arms by your side. You don’t do that.

“I don’t know if the referee has played football, but you don’t do that, your arms are there to protect you and help you move, give you your strength.

“Nobody has even appealed for a penalty.

“You could go back before the ball has come in and say there have been three shirt pulls, someone pulled someone’s arm, and you’d never get the game going.

“I am annoyed at that, but on the flipside I am really proud of the group.

“They have had a right go today. I have seen really good signs, and a group that was fighting and had that spirit still.

“That was really pleasing to see, so I don’t want to take away my annoyance on something when the group have really attacked that today.”

