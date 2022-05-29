Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Burnley will discover their final Championship opponent today as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face off at Wembley Stadium.

The two teams will battle it out to decide who wins promotion to the Premier League in the English capital, while the other will remain in the second tier with the Clarets next season.

The Lancashire club are unbeaten against Forest in their previous six meetings (W3 D3), while they had enjoyed a brilliant record against the Terriers until their most recent FA Cup defeat in January of this year.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Bournemouth in battle for Crystal Palace ace Bournemouth have reportedly joined Rangers in the race to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could leave Selhurst Park amid the Eagles interest in Sam Johnstone. (The 72)

2. Chelsea join race for Seagulls star Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma. Aston Villa are also very interested in the Mali international. (Football.London)

3. Tottenham reignite interest in Barcelona loanee Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be once again interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, who is currently on loan at Barcelona. The 26-year-old has two assists in eleven league appearances for the Spanish giants. (Daily Mail)

4. Whites face competition for Man United starlet Leeds United reportedly face competition from Leicester City for Manchester United's James Garner. The midfielder has enjoyed a successful campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest. (Mirror)