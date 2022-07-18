Vincent Kompany continues to prepare his squad for the new EFL Championship season kicking off later this month.

The summer transfer window continues to be a busy one for clubs across the second tier of English football with the 2022/23 campaign less than two weeks away.

Burnley are reportedly ‘ready’ to make an offer for a Scotland international defender who boss Vincent Kompany is familiar with from his time managing in Belgium while Celtic appear to have won the race to sign a former Huddersfield Town midfielder ahead of Middlesbrough, Norwich City Birmingham City and Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Rangers are closing in on the £4 million signing of a former Sheffield United loanee from Liverpool and Everton appear to have joined Newcastle United in showing interest in a Watford striker.

Scottish side Kilmarnock are close to completing a loan deal for a Wigan Athletic winger while Sheffield Wednesday have been told to up their offer if they hope to sign a Hull City forward.

Elsewhere, a former Reading defender is a target for Portsmouth as well as Scottish sides Motherwell and Hibs while Swansea City are interested in an ex-Blackburn Rovers striker.

Finally, West Brom’s next transfer moves are likely to be in the loan market according to Baggies’ boss Steve Bruce.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Swans tracking McBride Swansea City are looking into a deal for striker Connor McBride who is a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer (FLW)

2. Thomas wanted by Pompey Former Reading defender Terell Thomas, who is a free agent after leaving the club this month, is wanted by EFL League One side Portsmouth as well as Scottish Premiership sides Motherwell and Hibs (HampshireLive)

3. Baggies to dip into loan market West Brom boss Steve Bruce has hinted he will dip into the loan market once Albion have completed the signing of Okay Yokuslu (Express & Star)

4. Everton could rival Newcastle for Dennis Everton are now interested in signing Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis this summer with Newcastle United previously inked with the attacker (GiveMeSport)