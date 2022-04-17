Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson faced the media yesterday for the first time since Sean Dyche’s sacking.

The Under 23s coach, as well as Academy Director Paul Jenkins, U23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee, have been placed in charge ahead of the Clarets’ match against West Ham today.

Jackson has admitted that it was a shock when he discovered Dyche had been relieved of his duties, almost ten years after he arrived at Turf Moor.

Jackson said: “I came in in the morning, preparing for the Under 23s’ game, and the chairman came into the office and I was told about it then.“I didn’t know anything about it, it was one of those ‘this is what’s happening, I’d like you and Paul Jenkins to take over the team for now, prepare the game for Sunday’.

“So it all came as a bit of a shock to be honest, but it doesn’t surprise me in football sometimes.

“We’re just here to prepare the lads the best we can to make sure they’re ready for the challenge on Sunday.”

Burnley travel to the London Stadium this afternoon, with the Premier League clash kicking off at 2:15pm.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tottenham & Toffees in battle for €23m ace Everton are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-jae, who has a release clause of €23 million. Napoli are also thought to be monitoring the South Korean. (Fanatik)

2. Man Utd eye Everton prospect Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. The 19-year-old has made four appearances in the Premier League this season. (Daily Mail)

3. Magpies could sign Italy international for free Newcastle United are reportedly in the running to sign Andrea Belotti this summer once his contract with Torino expires. The striker, who has scored 110 goals for the Serie A club, has also attracted the interest of West Ham, Inter Milan, Roma and others. (Tutto Mercato Web)

4. Barcelona express concern over Philippe Coutinho future Barcelona are reportedly concerned that Aston Villa will not take up the option to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently this summer. The club are set for talks with the Brazilian's representatives to determine where his future lies. (Mirror)