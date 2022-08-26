Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just five days remaining in the summer transfer window for clubs across English football to complete their summer business and get their squads set for the first half of the season.

Burnley go into this weekend’s fixtures 16th in the EFL Championship table and will head to the DW Stadium on Saturday to face Wigan Athletic pitting the side relegated from the Premier League last season against one promoted from EFL League One.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer business still to be done across the division before the window shuts.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headline on Friday morning:

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers have submitted a £2.5million bid for Coventry City defender Dominic Hyam (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in Blackburn Rovers centre-back Ashley Phillips as a potential addition this summer (This is Futobl)

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has revealed he hasn’t been offered the opportunity to take Norwich City forward Jordan Hugill on loan once more (Football League World via Wales Online)

Watford’s Championship rivals have been left angered after centre-half Hassane Kamara wassold to Udinese, aclub who are also owned by the Pozzo family but immediately loaned back to the Hornets for the remainder of the season (Mirror)

Millwall will not be signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Eduardo Henrique during this window (Football League World via South London Press/Richard Cawley)

Preston North End will be priced out of any loan move for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer because of his new contract (Football League World via Lancs Live)

Lincoln City starlet Anthony Scully has been attracting interest across the EFL. Now it seems Sunderland are looking to move ahead in any potential bidding war for the forward (The Real EFL)

Burnley are keen on Sint-Truiden star Ameen Al-Dakhil but there is still a disagreement regarding the price between the Clarets and the Belgian club (Inside Futbol)