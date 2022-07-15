Vincent Kopmany continues to build his squad for the new EFL Championship seasons which kicks off later this month.

The 2022/23 Championship seasons kicks off two weeks from today as clubs across English football’s second tier continue to work towards strengthening their squads in the transfer window.

Burnley have reportedly reached an agreement to bring a Chelsea defender in on loan while Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe apparently prefers a Watford striker to Maxwell Cornet - having been linked with both.

Meanwhile, Everton remain in talks with a former Sheffield United loanee having seen a £25 million bid rejected earlier this week and Nottingham Forest are still working towards a double transfer swoop for a Huddersfield Town pair.

A Middlesbrough defender is expected to finally complete his £12 million move to Tottenham Hotspur today while Boro are being linked with a loan move for a Spurs striker along with Sunderland and QPR.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City are said to be closing in on a loan deal for a Arsenal defender and Coventry City are not thought to be actively pursuing transfer moves for two Derby County midfielders.

Finally, West Brom are understood to have agreed a deal to bring a popular former star back to the club.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Coventry ‘not actively pursuing’ Derby midfielders Coventry City have Derby County midfield duo Max Bird and Louie Sibley on their radar but are not actively pursuing the pair at this stage of the transfer window (CoventryLive) Photo Sales

2. Yokuslu agrees West Brom return West Brom have agreed a deal to re-sign former star Okay Yokuslu (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Blues close to Trusty loan deal American centre back Auston Trusty is closing in on a loan move to Birmingham City from Arsenal (90min) Photo: JUNG YEON-JE Photo Sales

4. Watford - Emmanuel Dennis (16) Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe ‘prefers’ Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis to Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet - having been linked with moves for both (GiveMeSport) Photo Sales