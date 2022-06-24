Here are Friday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours

Burnley transfer news: Clarets have £2m bid for Arsenal defender accepted, former West Brom and Reading striker set for Belgian move

Burnley are continuing to make moves to strengthen their squad ahead of the new EFL Championship season.

By Martyn Simpson
Friday, 24th June 2022, 8:17 am

The fixtures for the 2022/23 Championship season have been released and the transfer window continues to prove a busy time for the 24 teams who make up English football’s second tier.

Burnley have had a £2m bid for an Arsenal defender, previously on loan at Blackpool and Millwall, accepted while Cardiff City are weighing up a move for a former Stoke City loanee.

Meanwhile, Preston North End are set to move for another goalkeeper signing as they target a Peterborough United stop who is about to become a free agent and the Lilywhites are also in a three way battle with Sunderland and Huddersfield Town for a Derby County playmaker.

Watford have had a bid for a Hull City attacker rejected while the Tigers ‘remain hopeful’ to secure a deal for a Chelsea keeper who was previously on loan at the MKM Stadium.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers both tried to sign a Wolves’ defender who has this week completed a move to Middlesbrough and Rovers’ are set to lose another defender who has failed to agree a new contract at Eewood Park.

Finally, a former Reading and West Brom striker is set to make an unlikely move to Belgium to play for a Champions League qualified side.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Nyambe to leave Rovers

Ryan Nyambe is set to leave Blackburn Rovers having failed to agree terms on a new contract (Lancashire Telegraph)

2. Carroll heading for Belgium

Former West Brom and Reading striker Andy Carroll is in talks over a move to Belgian club Bruges (Daily Mail)

3. Cardiff weighing up Maja move

Cardiff City are currently weighing up a move for Bordeaux forward Josh Maja who was on loan at Stoke City last season (FLW via allnigeriasoccer)

4. Hornets have Lewis-Potter bid rejected

Watford have had an offer rejected for Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter as West Ham continue to lead the chase for the attacker (FLW)

