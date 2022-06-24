The fixtures for the 2022/23 Championship season have been released and the transfer window continues to prove a busy time for the 24 teams who make up English football’s second tier.
Burnley have had a £2m bid for an Arsenal defender, previously on loan at Blackpool and Millwall, accepted while Cardiff City are weighing up a move for a former Stoke City loanee.
Meanwhile, Preston North End are set to move for another goalkeeper signing as they target a Peterborough United stop who is about to become a free agent and the Lilywhites are also in a three way battle with Sunderland and Huddersfield Town for a Derby County playmaker.
Watford have had a bid for a Hull City attacker rejected while the Tigers ‘remain hopeful’ to secure a deal for a Chelsea keeper who was previously on loan at the MKM Stadium.
Elsewhere, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers both tried to sign a Wolves’ defender who has this week completed a move to Middlesbrough and Rovers’ are set to lose another defender who has failed to agree a new contract at Eewood Park.
Finally, a former Reading and West Brom striker is set to make an unlikely move to Belgium to play for a Champions League qualified side.
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning: