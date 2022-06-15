Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Former Manchester City defender, Vincent Kompany, was finally appointed the new manager of Burnley yesterday.

The Belgian had been looked set to return to England over the past few weeks and has finally got the move across the line ahead of pre-season.

Kompany is yet to coach in England but spent two years as Anderlecht boss, finishing fourth in the Belgian Pro League last season.

Following confirmation of his arrival, a number of football stars have shared their support for Kompany on social media.

Gary Linker wrote on Twitter: “Wish Vincent Kompany all the very best. A natural born leader if ever there was one.”

Elsewhere, Dion Dublin said: “The fans are going to have to get on board first and foremost because they have seen their club play a certain way and stay up and enjoy Premier League football for quite some time.

“It is going to be all change, he is going to want to play football and play out through the thirds and the fans have to be patient. It is all change.”

Finally, Stephen Warnock told Five Live that it would be a ‘big ask’ for the 36-year-old to help Burnley return to the Premier League in his first season.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Millwall midfielder joins League One club Ben Thompson has signed a two-year deal with Peterborough United after he was released by Gillingham following their relegation. The 26-year-old left Millwall in January after ten years with the club. (PUFC)

2. QPR to snap up free signing of ex-Chelsea defender QPR are close to completing a deal for Jake Clarke-Salter after he was released by Chelsea at the end of last season. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Coventry City. (The 72)

3. Stoke City handed boost in striker pursuit Stoke City have been huge boost as they look to bring Josh Maja in permanently. The former loanee's parent club, Bordeaux, have been relegated to the third tier due to their financial problems and could look to offload Maja to improve their position. (Stoke on Trent Live)

4. Bournemouth in 'advanced talks' to sign Blackburn star Bournemouth are reportedly closing in on a deal for Joe Rothwell once his contract with Blackburn Rovers expires at the end of the month. Fulham and Nottingham Forest are thought to have fallen behind in the race for his signature. (Bournemouth Echo)