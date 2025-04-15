Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe to miss next two Newcastle United games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Burnley boss is to miss the next two Newcastle United games.

Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United’s next two games after being diagnosed with pneumonia, the club has confirmed.

Howe watched the Magpies’ 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday from his hospital bed after being admitted on Friday evening having been feeling unwell for several days. Newcastle have now said the 47-year-old will also miss Wednesday’s home match against Crystal Palace and Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa, with assistant Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones due to prepare the team in his absence. Howe had a small spell managing Burnley in 2011-12, with longer spells at Bournemouth either side.

“Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia,” a statement read. “The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery.

“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course.”

Howe, who sent his congratulations to the team after Sunday’s impressive win over United moved them back into the top four, offered thanks for the messages of support he has received.

“A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family,” Howe said.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”