The Clarets have 11 games remaining to save their Premier League status after results elsewhere left them with a proverbial mountain to climb.

Last gasp wins for both Everton (against Newcastle United) and Leeds United (away at Wolves) in recent days have severely dented the club’s hopes of survival.

They’re now four points adrift of safety, and eight points shy of 16th place with games in hand, in what is Burnley‘s sixth successive season at this level, and seventh from the last eight.

Around this time last year, with Arsenal pushing for a top four finish and a place in the Europa League final, boss Mikel Arteta had said: “Every game for us is a final. The three points means a lot in the table and we need to go for them and win as many games as possible.”

Dyche, however, won’t be mirroring the Spaniard’s mentality. “I wasn’t aware that Mikel Arteta gave them [Arsenal] the ‘cup final’ mentality,” he said. “My view is probably a bit more level; because if you say we’ve got 11 cup finals, do you know how difficult it is to win one?

“We’ll mainly concentrate on playing the games and going hard in each one of them, that would be my personal opinion. I’m definitely not questioning Mikel, but my opinion of my team is to keep going hard, keep working hard, keep doing the right things, and add in the detail. That’s what I’ll be focussing on.”

