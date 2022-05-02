The Clarets trailed at the interval through a James Tarkowski own goal after Juraj Kucka’s effort hit the bar and richocheted in off the centre back, with Burnley struggling to get going in the first half.

But they passed and probed in the second, and when substitute Ashley Barnes’ header was touched onto the bar by Ben Foster, it looked like it wasn’t going to be Burnley’s day.

Two goals in the last seven minutes from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill turned the tide and cranked the pressure up on the sides around them.

And Jackson said, after collecting 10 points from 12 in interim charge: “It is a great result for us, it wasn’t our best performance.

“We didn’t start the game well enough and I think the group knew that and we had to raise it in the second half and they responded really well.

“The games are that emotionally charged at the moment that I don’t think you are going to get silky games of football, it is about finding a way of winning.

“We got that first goal and then the second goal, just mayhem.

“But that is this group and what they do. People criticise them other things but you can never criticise them for that spirit and togetherness.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Spurs watching Soucek talks Tottenham are keenly watching developments on planned end of season talks between West Ham and Tomas Soucek, (Claret & Hugh) Photo Sales

2. Real Madrid plot Ronaldo reunion Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to Real Madrid this summer – with the Spanish giants increasingly keen on a reunion for the Manchester United star. (Mirror) Photo Sales

3. Hammers plot Morente swoop West Ham could turn to Elche winger Tete Morente as they target summer transfers. ‘Positive talks’ over a £7m deal have already been held. (Mirror) Photo Sales

4. Man United scout Bissouma and Neves Manchester United were keeping tabs on Ruben Neves and Yves Bissouma during Saturday’s Premier League encounter between Wolves and Brighton. (Birmingham Mail) Photo Sales