Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

After spending the week in a warm-weather training camp in Portugal, Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez has spoke on his enjoyment of their time in Lisbon.

Speaking to the club, the forward said: “It’s been really good so far, it’s always good to get away somewhere different, different facilities, different weather, it’s bee nice.

“Training has been tough, but we have enjoyed it. The lads have worked hard and we have a couple more days to go now to continue that.”

The Clarets are closing in on their first Championship match in over six years and Rodriguez is ready for the challenge.

“It has come round really quick, but we all feel prepared and ready for it now,” He admitted.

“It can’t come quick enough, i think the lads are excited and we’re improving every day and getting ready for that season to begin.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. European giants approach Norwich ace Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marsielle have reportedly enquired about signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons. The right-back has often been linked with a move away in recent years. (Football Insider)

2. Reading make offer for Senegal international Reading have reportedly made a loan offer for FC Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum, with the Portuguese club looking to offload him this summer. The Royals are also thought to be eager to include an option to make the deal permanent for €5m at the end of the season. (SIC Noticas' Pedro Sepulveda)

3. Chris Wilder makes admission on striker pursuit Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has claimed the club have offers on the table for three Premier League strikers and are awaiting responses from their clubs. He also believes that when the window closes Boro will have 'some good players in that position'. (BBC Radio Tees)

4. Chelsea youngster close to sealing Terriers return Chelsea midfileder Tino Anjorin is close to returning to Huddersfield Town on loan again this summer. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Terriers, making seven appearances. (football.london)