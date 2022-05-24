The ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss, speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, said that the Clarets paid the price for sacking the division’s longest-serving manager with just eight games remaining.

The Irishman, a room-mate of Dyche’s at Nottingham Forest, described the sacking as “crazy” after Burnley‘s six-year run in the top flight was brought to an end following a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

The outcome paved the way for Leeds United to stave off the drop back down to the Championship, despite starting the day in the bottom three by virtue of a far inferior goal difference.

Keane said: “Who said it was a good decision to get rid of Sean Dyche? Crazy. Sean Dyche would have done a good job if given the opportunity until the end of the season.

“He’s been here and done it, him and his staff. When he left, we said, oh there’s been a reaction, a reset. Rubbish. They’ve paid a heavy price for it.

“They should have stuck with Sean Dyche. Proven manager, great quality, done a brilliant job. No sympathy for Burnley.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Leeds close in on Aaronson deal Leeds United are ‘closing’ in on a £28m deal for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

2. Harrison on Spurs radar Tottenham and Newcastle United are interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Toffees make Tarkowski offer Everton have offered a £120,000-a-week contract to Burnley defender James Tarkowski. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. McKennie in demand Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are all reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, and are ready to pay around £34m to seal a deal. (TuttoJuve) Photo Sales