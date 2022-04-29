Cornet, Burnley’s top league scorer with seven, missed the 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday with a ‘niggly knee’, while Rodriguez, who also has seven goals in all competitions, is also a doubt after sitting out training on Tuesday after struggling with his calf.

Jackson will again be without captain Ben Mee, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and said: “We’re still waiting a little on Maxwel at this moment in time.

“He’s with the physios so it will probably be a late call on him.

“Jay had to have a bit of a rest day when we did a bit of work on Tuesday, so again it’s the big load of games, big guy, a lot of power going through him.

“He’s trained today (Thursday), so he’s had a bit of training, and we’ll see how they all come in in the morning and go from there.”

And news is encouraging on Pieters and Mee: “Erik is going well, and hopefully he will be training next week, then, fingers crossed we can get Ben back before the end of the season, that’s what we’ve been told at this moment in time.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Rangnick considering Austria offer Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is considering an offer to take over as Austria’s national team boss. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Spurs ‘high up’ in Johnstone race Tottenham are “pretty high up” on the list to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer. (Pete O’Rourke) Photo Sales

3. Liverpool prepare Traore bid Liverpool are prepared to agree a £25m fee to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore. (Nacional) Photo Sales

4. Rooney responds to Burnley links Wayne Rooney has reiterated his desire to stay on at Derby County after he was named as a frontrunner for the Burnley vacancy. (DerbyshireLive) Photo Sales