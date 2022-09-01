Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are now in the final stages of the summer transfer window which is set to shut for clubs across English football at 11pm tonight.

It could be a busy Deadline Day for Burnley as Vincent Kompany looks to get his first team squad set for the first half of the EFL Championship season.

The Clarets have had a steady start to the season so far with three wins, three draws and one defeat from their first seven matches including Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Millwall at Turf Moor.

Their next fixture comes tomorrow night with a trip to West Brom but, before that, the attention will be on the final hours of the transfer window.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Deadline Day (Thursday, September 1) morning:

Barnsley are considering multiple offers for Hungary international Callum Styles from several Championship clubs and teams from abroad (Peter O’Rourke)

Fulham’s recent bid for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz is thought to be well short of their £15m-plus valuation and not one the Championship club will entertain (Football League World via Lancashire Telegraph)

Watford have rejected a last-gasp Everton bid for striker Joao Pedro (Football Insider)

A number of Championship teams, including Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic, are trying to land Ireland striker Callum Robinson before the transfer window closes (Irish Independent)

Bristol City are expected to keep hold of Antoine Semenyo beyond the transfer deadline despite the Premier League interest in the attacker (Football League World)

Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja had agreed a pay cut to remain with French side Bordeaux after their relegation to Ligue 2, ruling out a potential move to Birmingham City this summer (French Football Now via L’Équipe)

Groningen forward Jorgen Strand Larsen is set to secure a move to Spanish top-tier side Celta Vigo during deadline day having been linked with a move to Middlesbrough (Football League World via Fabrizio Romano)

Derby County are now in the running for Sheffield United striker William Osula, rivalling fellow League One side Ipswich Town for the teenager’s signature (Football League World via Alan Nixon)

Leeds United are pushing to sign Sheffield United defender John Egan before the transfer window closes (Express Sport)