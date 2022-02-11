Weghorst caught the eye in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Turf Moor, with his quick feet bamboozling Harry Maguire, before his reverse ball allowed Jay Rodriguez to go on and equalise.

United legend Rio Ferdinand was moved to say on BT Sport’s coverage: “It’s a great piece of skill, this pass is sublime, if Kevin de Bruyne does that, we’ll all be going crazy.”

Weghorst goes in search of his first Burnley goal on Sunday, when he will come up against Netherlands international teammate Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool at Turf Moor.

And Dyche is impressed with what he has seen from the 6ft 6ins frontman on and off the pitch.

Dyche said: “He’s got a real professional manner about him.

“He’s wise in what he thinks about the game, from the chats I’ve had with him, and I’ve enjoyed the chats we’ve had so far.

“He’s certainly a very good professional, he understands the professional side of the game and how to look after himself, and we want him to enjoy developing into what we try and do here.

“It can take a bit of time, but we like that development here.”

The former Wolfsburg man has an edge about him – while he completed four from four dribbles against United, he also won five of 11 tackles and made seven ball recoveries.

Dyche added: “I’ve always said about football people, there’s a level of arrogance you need, I don’t mean life arrogance, but to be a footballer and work on a weekly basis and play in stadiums with 20,30,40,50, 60, 70 thousand there, TV cameras everywhere, you need an inner arrogance.

“Arrogance is a funny word, something it can paint a picture of someone who’s not nice to be around, or an uncomfortable character, but there’s an inner arrogance you need to be in football, without a shadow of doubt.

“Wout has a very professional manner about him and I think he wanted to take the challenge on.”

Burnley have had to adapt their game, with Chris Wood a player who ran the channels and played on the shoulder, but Dyche feels there is much more to come when Weghorst fully acclimatises: “Different kind of player, different skill set –that’s what we’re looking to use, we want to play into him and up to him more, because he’s technically a very good player.

“We still want to use his size and get good quality into the box, which was probably my biggest bug bear on Saturday, we didn’t get enough quality into the box.

“But he can play and link play and that gives us another way of playing, particularly around the box, he’s clever around the box.

“The quality into him will be the next step.”

1. Man United in battle for Nunez Man United are in a ‘four-way transfer race’ for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who is valued at £42m by his club. (A Bola) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Atletico eye Azpilicueta Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is on the shortlist to replace Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN) (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Spurs backed for Phillips swoop Former Premier League midfielder Luke Chadwick believes that the pull of Antonio Conte could help Tottenham to beat Liverpool to ‘massive’ Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. (Caught Offside) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Schlotterbeck asking price drops Newcastle United have been put on ‘high alert’ after Freiburg ‘lowered their asking price’ for defender Nico Schlotterbeck to £16m. (Sport1) (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Photo Sales