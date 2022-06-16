Former Burnley captain Graham Alexander has expressed his excitement for the local derbies ahead of next season.
Following the Clarets’ relegation and Wigan Athletic’s promotion, there will now be six teams from the north west competing in the Championship (Burnley, Wigan, Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn).
Burnley only had the Manchester and Liverpool clubs nearby in the Premier League, but will now participate in a number of much more fierce local rivalries.
Speaking on the derbies, Alexander said: “I always loved the derby games and I think most players do. The football sometimes gets put to the side and it becomes more of a battle,” said the 50-year-old former spot kick specialist. “Whoever got the result got a real step up on their direct rivals.
“It would be great if they were all playing in the Premier League, but the Championship is a brilliant division, it’s really strong and competitive, and some of the games you play in, and the stadiums you play at, are brilliant. There are massive clubs at that level and the fans will really look forward to those games.”
Here are today’s rumours...