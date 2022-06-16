Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Former Burnley captain Graham Alexander has expressed his excitement for the local derbies ahead of next season.

Following the Clarets’ relegation and Wigan Athletic’s promotion, there will now be six teams from the north west competing in the Championship (Burnley, Wigan, Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn).

Burnley only had the Manchester and Liverpool clubs nearby in the Premier League, but will now participate in a number of much more fierce local rivalries.

Speaking on the derbies, Alexander said: “I always loved the derby games and I think most players do. The football sometimes gets put to the side and it becomes more of a battle,” said the 50-year-old former spot kick specialist. “Whoever got the result got a real step up on their direct rivals.

“It would be great if they were all playing in the Premier League, but the Championship is a brilliant division, it’s really strong and competitive, and some of the games you play in, and the stadiums you play at, are brilliant. There are massive clubs at that level and the fans will really look forward to those games.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Cardiff snap up Millwall defender Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Mahlon Romeo from Millwall on a three-year deal. The 26-year-old is a former teammate of Bluebirds boss Steve Morison. (Cardiff City FC) Photo Sales

2. Blades tipped to sign England U21 star Sheffield United could reportedly make a move to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell on loan this summer. The 19-year-old's dad - Richard - played 141 times for the Blades. (Yorkshire Live) Photo Sales

3. Crystal Palace closing in on West Brom ace Crystal Police are reportedly nearing a deal to sign Sam Johnstone on a free once his contract with West Brom expires at the end of the month. The goalkeeper had previously been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham. (90min) Photo Sales

4. Bluebirds ace joins Championship rivals Aden Flint’s move to Stoke City has been confirmed, with his Cardiff City contract set to expire at the end of the month. The 32-year-old spent three years in Wales. (SCFC) Photo Sales