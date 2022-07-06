It has already been a hectic summer for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany as he prepares for his first season in charge at Turf Moor.
MK Dons star Scott Twine, Oxford United defender Luke McNally and Manchester City duo CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have all joined the club over a busy fortnight.
The new faces continued to arrive on Tuesday as the club’s media team took centre-stage with a WWE-inspired announcement of the signing of Standard Liege midfielder Samuel Bastien.
However, the impact of relegation also means several Clarets stars will leave the club before the start of the new campaign.
That process is already underway with the confirmation Nick Pope has returned to the Premier League with Newcastle United, long-serving defender James Tarkowski joined Everton following the expiration of his contract and under-performing striker Wout Weghorst has agreed a season-long loan move to Turkish side Besiktas.
More departures will follow but one Premier League giant has reportedly ruled out a move for one of the Clarets most impressive players during a poor season in the top tier.
The Express takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Clarets and their new Championship rivals.