Here is all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.

Tickets for Burnley’s opening match of the season have gone on sale.

The Clarets will return to the Championship for the first match for the first time in six years and will face Huddersfield Town in their opener.

Less than two months after the Terriers were beaten in the play-off final, they will prove a difficult test for Vincent Kompany’s side ahead of more tricky meeetings with Luton Town and Watford.

Tickets for Burnley’s clash with Huddersfield went on sale at 10am yesterday morning (July 6) and will cost you £25 for adults, £20 for Over 65’s, £15 for Under 19’s and £10 for Under 11’s.

Tickets are currently only available for season ticket holders with 6,000 points, while they won’t go on general sale until Monday 11th July at 10am.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Newly promoted club to bid for Terriers midfielder Nottingham Forest will reportedly 'definitely' make a bid for Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien. It is thought £10 million could see the 23-year-old move on this summer. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

2. Boro set to sign ex-Blackburn Rovers ace Middlesbrough are set to secure the signing of Ryan Nyambe after his contract with Blackburn Rovers expired last month. The defender has agreed to move to the Riverside Stadium and will join Darragh Lenihan in switching from Ewood Park. (Football League World) Photo Sales

3. Former Preston star lined up for return Preston North End are understood to be considering a move for West Brom's Callum Robinson, three years after he left Deepdale. The forward scored nine goals and assisted nine in the Championship last season. (Express & Star) Photo Sales

4. West Ham remain keen on Blackburn Rovers striker West Ham are said to be still pursuing a deal for Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international was thought to be the subject of a lot of interest this summer, however a move is yet to be made by any parties. (The Guardian) Photo Sales