Weghorst joined from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in January for around £12m, after Newcastle United activated Chris Wood’s £25m release clause.

And the 6ft 6ins frontman made an immediate impact, with a goal and two assists in his first four outings for the Clarets.

However, while Wood has only netted twice for the Magpies, to add to his three for Burnley this season, the former AZ Alkmaar man is now eight games without scoring or creating a goal, at a time when Burnley – who have the second-least goals in the Premier League this season – have failed to find the net in five of their last six games.

Weghorst was taken off 11 minutes into the second half in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at bottom side Norwich City, and, ahead of Sunday’s game at West Ham – who were interested in the striker – Dyche said: “I think – and it is a positive, but it is a strange thing to mention – Wout is almost too team-bound at the minute.

“We need to get him to focus on him and his game.

“He is almost thinking of everything and ‘I need to do this for the team, this for the team’, and in an honest, authentic way because that is the type of character he is.

“But maybe it is almost like ‘Okay, stop, standstill – we need to focus on your game and how you can bring yourself to work with the team.’

“I think he is still adjusting to that.”

