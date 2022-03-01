In actuality, the Clarets currently hold the record for the longest streak in Premier League history without a red card, stretching back to January 2019, and are the only side in the top flight still yet to receive a dismissal this term.
With than mind, we’ve taken a look (via WhoScored stats) at the Premier League’s 2021/22 disciplinary figures - including fouls, bookings, and red cards - and examine where Burnley rank among every other top flight side in the ‘dirtiest’ teams league table.
We’ve awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red.
The teams are ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, and we’ve included a full break down of how many points each club scored in each separate category.
Check out the full list of standings below...