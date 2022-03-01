In recent years, Burnley have somewhat unfairly garnered a reputation as a side who rely overly on a rough and ready style of play.

In actuality, the Clarets currently hold the record for the longest streak in Premier League history without a red card, stretching back to January 2019, and are the only side in the top flight still yet to receive a dismissal this term.

With than mind, we’ve taken a look (via WhoScored stats) at the Premier League’s 2021/22 disciplinary figures - including fouls, bookings, and red cards - and examine where Burnley rank among every other top flight side in the ‘dirtiest’ teams league table.

We’ve awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red.

The teams are ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, and we’ve included a full break down of how many points each club scored in each separate category.

Check out the full list of standings below...

1. 20th - Leeds United Fouls: 151. Y: 74. Y+R: 0. R: 5. Total: 230

2. 19th - Watford Fouls: 166. Y: 42. Y+R: 6. R: 0. Total: 214

3. 18th - Southampton Fouls: 155. Y: 46. Y+R: 3. R: 5. Total: 209

4. 17th - Manchester United Fouls: 141. Y: 54. Y+R: 3. R: 5. Total: 203