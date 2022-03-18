Burnley will be hard at work behind the scenes during the international break, as they look to return to action with a bang next month.

Sean Dyche's side remain in the relegation zone with just eleven matches left to play, but they do have the advantage of two games in hand over a number of their nearest rivals.

Meanwhile, Burnley stopper Nick Pope secured a call-up back to the England squad yesterday afternoon. Discussing the decision to recall the 29-year-old, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said: "We were very pleased with with Sam Johnstone did through the summer, and his profile of being able to use the ball with his feet is important, but I think when you’re playing in the Championship, you’ve got to be playing at the very top with minimal errors to be able to keep out a goalkeeper who is playing well in the Premier League.

"Nick was, I think, slightly under par, right at the beginning of the season, I think his performances from then on have been good and strong.

"We know what he’s about, so he’s a very good goalkeeper, and I know Sean obviously has a view on all of that, but it’s great to have him back in the squad.”

Pope will battle it out for a starting spot between the sticks in friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast, and could face his Clarets teammate Maxwel Cornet if he plays a part in the latter.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the international break continues:

1. New bidders emerge for Chelsea London-based equity firm Aethel Partners are said to have submitted a bid for Chelsea in excess of £2 billion. The deadline for bids to buy the club is at 9pm this evening, as they look for a quick sale. (ESPN)

2. Neves to Barca off the table Barcelona are said to have "totally ruled out" the possibility of signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, with his asking price said to be too dear for the Catalan giants to afford. Manchester United have also been linked with the player. (Sport)

3. Haaland close to decision The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are expected to learn where Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland intends to move in the summer within less than two weeks. A release clause will allow him to leave for just over £63m at the end of the season. (BBC Sport)

4. Pogba to make call after quitting Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to decide his next career only once his contract with the club expires this summer. Ligue 1 giants PSG are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing the French ace. (Telegraph)