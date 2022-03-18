Sean Dyche's side remain in the relegation zone with just eleven matches left to play, but they do have the advantage of two games in hand over a number of their nearest rivals.
Meanwhile, Burnley stopper Nick Pope secured a call-up back to the England squad yesterday afternoon. Discussing the decision to recall the 29-year-old, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said: "We were very pleased with with Sam Johnstone did through the summer, and his profile of being able to use the ball with his feet is important, but I think when you’re playing in the Championship, you’ve got to be playing at the very top with minimal errors to be able to keep out a goalkeeper who is playing well in the Premier League.
"Nick was, I think, slightly under par, right at the beginning of the season, I think his performances from then on have been good and strong.
"We know what he’s about, so he’s a very good goalkeeper, and I know Sean obviously has a view on all of that, but it’s great to have him back in the squad.”
Pope will battle it out for a starting spot between the sticks in friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast, and could face his Clarets teammate Maxwel Cornet if he plays a part in the latter.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the international break continues: