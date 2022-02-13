Burnley 0, Liverpool 1: Fabinho goal enough for Liverpool despite spirited Clarets performance

Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor for today’s Premier League encounter against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 3:54 pm

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) headers the ball clear from the path of Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet

Follow our live updates below:

LIVE: Burnley v Liverpool

Last updated: Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 15:05

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 13:29

Liverpool team

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 13:29

Burnley team

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 13:48

It’s a wet one!

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 13:57

Teams are out

Burnley and Liverpool make their way out onto the pitch from either side of Turf Moor. It’s wet and windy, will this be a leveller for the Clarets today?

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 15:05

KICK OFF!

Liverpool start the game, Burnley are shooting towards the Cricket Field Stand.

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 14:06

4 mins

Robertson tries to pick out Salah at the back post, but the Egyptian can’t control and it’s out for a goal kick.

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 14:09

7 mins

Westwood tries to pick out the run of Cornet who is clattered by Alisson, but the linesman’s flag is up for offside.

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 14:10

9 mins

Robertson shot is deflected off the back of Roberts for the first corner of the game.

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 14:15

13 mins

Weghorst picks out Brownhill on the edge of the area who forces a fine save out of Alisson.

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 14:20

18 mins

