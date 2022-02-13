Burnley 0, Liverpool 1: Fabinho goal enough for Liverpool despite spirited Clarets performance
Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor for today’s Premier League encounter against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) headers the ball clear from the path of Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet
Follow our live updates below:
LIVE: Burnley v Liverpool
Last updated: Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 15:05
Liverpool team
Burnley team
It’s a wet one!
Teams are out
Burnley and Liverpool make their way out onto the pitch from either side of Turf Moor. It’s wet and windy, will this be a leveller for the Clarets today?
KICK OFF!
Liverpool start the game, Burnley are shooting towards the Cricket Field Stand.
Robertson tries to pick out Salah at the back post, but the Egyptian can’t control and it’s out for a goal kick.
Westwood tries to pick out the run of Cornet who is clattered by Alisson, but the linesman’s flag is up for offside.
Robertson shot is deflected off the back of Roberts for the first corner of the game.
Weghorst picks out Brownhill on the edge of the area who forces a fine save out of Alisson.