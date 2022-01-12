Burnley resume their relegation battle this weekend, when they take on Leicester City at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

As things stand, the Clarets are 18th in the Premier League table having won just one league game all season, but they’re still just two points clear of safety with a game in hand, after picking up a number of points via draws.

Speaking ahead of the game, Burnley summer signing Nathan Collins said: “I could have got more (minutes under the belt), I can be pleased with it, but I want to push on. I want to play more, I want to get better.

”I’ve got a sniff of it now and I want more of it. I don’t want to stop there, I don’t want to be just happy with that many games. I want more and more and more.

“But it’s a team game, I’m a team player and the gaffer is looking after the team. I’m willing to fight with these boys to get out of the situation we’re in. We’re in a bit of a spot now but we’re willing to fight to get out of it.

“That’s why I want to be a team player, whether I’m on the pitch or off it, I’ll help the team no matter what.

“I’m a team player, it’s all on this season. I’m going to play for the team, I’m going to be a team player when I’m on the pitch or not, and I’m willing to fight with these boys to get out of the situation we’re in, so all concentration is on this season.”

