The 30-year-old Kiwi, with just three goals in 21 appearances for the Clarets this season, had been prolific in the four seasons beforehand.

The striker scored 49 Premier League goals for the club in 144 appearances, after a club record £15m move from Leeds United in the summer of 2017.

The Auckland-born finisher had hit double figures in each of his last four top-flight terms, something only Harry Kane and Son of Tottenham, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Jamie Vardy of Leicester, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette of Arsenal, and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling could match.

However, Wood felt that he’d moved into his comfort zone at Turf Moor, and his form dipped as a consequence. Now he’s gunning for greatness with the Magpies at St James’s Park.

“It’s great, it’s been a very short turnaround, but I’m excited,” he said. “It’s a club steeped in stature and history and it’s a prospect that could be absolutely amazing going forward.

“I was on my way home from Burnley and I had a call to say that it still could be happening. It picked up speed very quickly and it was something I didn’t think I could turn down.

“I’ve been in the Premier League for a number of years now, I think I’ve established myself as a Premier League striker and I know how to score goals.

“I’ve been at Burnley for four years and I was in my comfort zone, I knew what it was about, and you never do anything great in your comfort zone.

“To be extraordinary and take my game to the next level and challenge myself at a massive club like Newcastle, it was the right option. I thought this could be a great opportunity for me.

“Once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer.”

Wood sealed his move on Thursday morning after United triggered a release clause in his contract, thought to be in the region of £25m.

