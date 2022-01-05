One win in the opening 17 games has left the Clarets 18th in the table, two points adrift of Watford, with a gap now of eight points to Leeds United in 16th, following Sunday’s 3-1 reverse at Elland Road.

In a season where, as Dyche has often noted, the “details” have been lacking in both boxes, the loss at Leeds was more a case of Marcelo Bielsa’s side having more edge and desire on the day.

It is not something that can often be levelled at a Dyche side in his time at Burnley, but he retains his faith in the dressing room, with 21 games to play: “I have never lost belief in these players, I won’t do.

“I have never lost pride in them, the respect I have for them is enormous.

“Many of them have played a part in taking the club where it has got to, and I will never forget that.

“But realities are realities. We are we are, and it needs us to take responsibility now more than ever.”

Dyche feels a lack of confidence means some of the players are leaving their teammates to deal with situations on the pitch, as he explained: “We are making little moments into big moments.

“The reaction to it and the way you are trying to read the game, when you are not confident and the team is not full of confidence, you react slower and look at a situation and leave a player to deal with a situation.

“When they deal with it, that’s fine, if they don’t, you are not quite as alive as you would be when you are free flowing and winning games.

“Equally on the attacking side, when you are not finding moments, people don’t react and anticipate.

“We have to find that, in and out of possession, especially when you smell trouble of a problem.

“You have to react defensively and in the attacking third you need to play freely, and that comes from the momentum of winning and performing.

“Equally we can’t wait for that to happen, we are the only ones who can make that happen.”

1. Chelsea want Tchouameni Chelsea are planning a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Goal) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Wolves plot Doherty swoop Wolves have submitted a bid to re-sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham. (Football Insider) (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Clarets eye Holgate Burnley are plotting a raid on Premier League rivals Everton for Mason Holgate. (Football Insider) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Spurs open to selling Rodon Tottenham are open to selling Wales international defender Joe Rodon for £20 million. Newcastle are among those to have been linked with the 24-year-old. (CBS Sports) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo Sales