But he believes the group’s experience in clawing their way out of trouble could be vital.

The Clarets remain in the bottom three, but with 23 games to play, there is still much to be decided.

The Clarets had a tough time of it in 2018/19, sitting in the bottom three with 12 points at the halfway stage of the season, only to finish 15th, six points clear of the drop zone.

And last term, Burnley finished one place above the bottom three, but with an 11-point buffer from Fulham.

Wood said: “I would not be concerned because we have been here before and we’ve done it a number of times.

“There’s no point panicking or changing anything, or rushing into anything, because we have the squad and the experience to get us out of it.

“It’s now down to us and the staff to get us out of it.

“It’s one of those, we’ve been through it before, we know what we need to do, we just have to do it.”

Wins have been hard to come by, so how do the squad retain their belief?: “I think we have inner belief, no matter what. I don’t think we need belief thrust upon us.

“We’ve been here before, we know we can get out of it.

“These players have got us out of it before and we’ve added some quality over the summer to help us get us out of these type of situations.

“Sometimes we have a sticky start to the season and we get better as time goes on. That might be the case this season.

“At both ends of the park, we need to be a lot better.

“We’ve been solid enough, doing well in games, but we haven’t been able to see games out.

“Us at the top will be looking to do more and I’m sure the defenders will be doing the same thing.”

January could be a key window in the relegation battle, with Newcastle in a position to spend big after their takeover, so, asked whether this could mean Burnley’s toughest relegation fight since promotion in 2016, Wood admited: “Possibly. Newcastle are going to have to spend extremely well in January – adding new bodies to their structure could be a detriment to them or it could be absolutely amazing for them. Only time will tell with that.

“Ultimately we’ve got to focus on ourselves. There’s a big cluster of teams on a similar amount of points just above us and over the Christmas period, if we can rope them back in, that changes the dynamic of the relegation battle completely. We’ll be looking to do what we can over the next few games.”

