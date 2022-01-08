Burnley’s commitment to the cause is unquestionable, says defender Nathan Collins.

Fingers were pointed following an eighth defeat of the campaign against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Sections of supporters had raised doubts over the squad’s heart and hunger amid their latest fight for survival.

Nathan Collins of Burnley battles for possession with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on October 27, 2021 in Burnley, England.

But Collins, 20, a summer signing from Stoke City, argued that his team-mates are ready to go to war for each other.

“We’re a very close knit team,” he said. “Everyone talks, you can go and have a conversation with anyone, we’re all willing to fight for each other as well so it’s an unbelievable dressing room.

“It’s a good group of lads with a lot of experience and we all know what we have to do. We’re all going to stick by each other and there is confidence there that we can do it.”

He added: “We’re really close and we’re just waiting for it to click. We need to create our own luck, we need to score goals, we need to keep clean sheets. I think we can do it and hopefully it does turn.

“We’re all still positive. People would die for each other in that changing room, which is a really good thing to have. We’re willing to go out and fight to get results.”

The Republic of Ireland international has been in and out of the side since switching from the Potters just over six months ago.

He’s deputised several times for Ben Mee, and once for James Tarkowski, when keeping a couple of clean sheets from five Premier League appearances.

The centre half also featured in Burnley’s League Cup run, taking in ties against Newcastle United, Rochdale and Spurs.

Collins, though satisfied with the game time granted so far, would love to take the plunge after dipping his toe into the water.

However, he’s prepared to play his part and lend a helping hand in any way he can.

He said: “I could have got more, I can be pleased with it, but I want to push on. I want to play more, I want to get better.

“I’ve got a sniff of it now and I want more of it. I don’t want to stop there, I don’t want to be just happy with that many games. I want more and more and more.

“But it’s a team game, I’m a team player and the gaffer is looking after the team. I’m willing to fight with these boys to get out of the situation we’re in.

“We’re in a bit of a spot now but we’re willing to fight to get out of it.

“That’s why I want to be a team player, whether I’m on the pitch or off it, I’ll help the team no matter what.”

