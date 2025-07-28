Burnley transfer round-up as Premier League goalkeepers linked, exit close
The new football season is only a few weeks away and transfer talk coming out of the club has not been too frenzied as of late.
However, one area of the pitch that needs immediate attention for Burnley is between the sticks and The Clarets are interested in signing Wolves and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to The Sun.
Scott Parker’s side are in need of a new first-choice goalkeeper with James Trafford set for a return for Manchester City after a deal was agreed with the club last week.
And it seems as though Johnstone, who has four England caps and made seven Premier League appearances for Wolves last season, is the goalkeeper Burnley are turning to.
The 32-year-old was second in the pecking order at the Molineux last season behind the Portuguese Jose Sa.
Sky Sports also reports that there was “tentative interest” from Burnley in City’s Stefan Ortega and the club continue to have a look across the goalkeeper market. They also link the club with both Newcastle United goalkeepers, Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka.
Speaking about the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper, Burnley boss Parker told Burnley Express: “I think it's something we'll be looking at, yes.
“Again, obviously, we’ll work that out. We’ll speak to the owners and we'll get to a decision on what we see best with that.”
Trafford set for Man City medical
After a deal was agreed between the two clubs over the last week, Trafford is set to undergo his Man City medical, reports Sky Sports News.
Pep Guardiola’s side agreed to pay £27m to re-sign their former academy player. The initial deal was reported to be around £31m but has been reduced due to a sell-on clause inserted in the 22-year-old’s contract when he signed for Burnley.
Trafford has agreed a five-year contract with Man City and there is also the option for an additional year on top of that. The expectation is for the England Under-21 international to compete with Brazilian Ederson for the team’s number one spot.
After Trafford missed Burnley’s friendly double-header on Saturday, Parker told Burnley Express: “I think Traffs is likely to move on.
“It's been an incredible year last year, incredible everything about him. We'll see if it actually happens, but my feeling is it could get done.”
