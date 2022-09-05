Burnley transfer news: Clarets man wanted by North West side, Blackpool eyeing deals

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley were left disappointed after they drew 1-1 away at West Brom in their last match.

It looked like the Clarets were on their way to an impressive three points after the Hawthorns after Jay Rodriguez’s first-half penalty.

However, the Baggies levelled it up at the death though new signing Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Vicent Kompany’s side are 5th in the league table and are back in action on Friday at home to in-form Norwich City.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship....

EVERTON TAKING LOOK AT BURNLEY MAN

Everton are interested in a potential winter swoop for Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The centre-back is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

BLACKPOOL STILL WANT SIGNINGS

Blackpool are eyeing moves for two unnamed free agents as Michael Appleton looks to further bolster his ranks (Lancashire Live).

HUDDERSFIELD TARGETING YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing young Liverpool left-back James Norris. The 19-year-old has played twice for the Reds’ first-team so far in his career (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

CHELSEA LOOKED AT SHEFFIELD UNITED ACE

Chelsea were one of a few clubs that expressed an interest in signing Sheffield United ace Sander Berge. He scored yesterday against Hull (Sheffield Star).

HULL COULD LET PLAYERS LEAVE

Hull City could still let players leave the club, despite the window shutting last week. There is the option to loan out some youngsters to non-league and let fringe players depart to European clubs (Hull Live).

WBA EYEING FREE AGENT

West Brom are set to offer a contract to free agent defender Erik Pieters, who is available after leaving Burnley at the end of the past campaign (Lancashire Live).

STOKE CITY WANT GOALKEEPER

Stoke City are keen to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iverson, who spent last season on loan in the second tier with Preston North End (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

BIRMINGHAM CITY’S FAILED TRANSFER SWOOP

Birmingham City failed in a late swoop for Harry McKirdy from Swindon Town before the transfer deadline. He ended up moving up to Scotland to join Hibernian (The Sun).

