Burnley are set to kick off their pre-season campaign this week as they host Rochdale in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday.
They are then scheduled to face Wolves at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Centre the following day, before a different set of players will face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
Their pre-season fixtures will resume next weekend as they travel to Shrewsbury Town before heading to Portugal for six days in Lisbon.
1. Sunderland in pole position to sign Arsenal youngster
Sunderland are reportedly leading the race to sign Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard on loan, despite interest from Millwall and Blackpool. The 22-year-old has enjoyed successful spells with both of the Black Cats' rivals over the last couple of seasons. (James Hunter)
2. Italian club make contact over Reading star
Cagliari have been on contact with Reading as they look to snap up striker George Puscas. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Pisa last season, scoring eight goals in Serie B. (Tuttomercatoweb.com)
3. Blues winger heads to Spain
Birmingham City have confirmed the permanent departure of Ivan Sanchez to Real Valladolid. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish club, scoring two goals in 12 appearances. (Birmingham City FC)
4. Premier League club launch £16m bid for Hull City starlet
Brentford are reportedly in pole position to sign Hull City's Keane-Lewis Potter after they made a £16 million bid for the winger. The likes of Wolves and West Ham have also expressed interest in the 21-year-old. (The Sun)