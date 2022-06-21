Burnley will find out their league schedule for next season when the EFL Championship fixtures are released later this week.

Clubs across English football’s second tier are exploring options to improve their squads ahead of the new season.

Burnley are stepping up their chase for £4 million valued midfielder who is also on Hull City’s radar while Scottish side Aberdeen have placed a £3m price tag on their Scotland international midfielder who is reportedly wanted by Millwall.

Cardiff City’s summer transfer window plans will see them looking to strengthen the spin of their team by signing a new centre back, central midfielder and striker while Stoke City are on the trail of two more summer signings.

Elsewhere, Swansea City are looking to complete the signing of a released Arsenal keeper and West Brom have expressed an interest in a Leicester City midfielder who Steve Bruce tried to sign while he was Newcastle United manager.

Luton Town striker looks set for a move to Northampton Town while a Wigan Athletic midfielder has dismissed rumours linking him with a return to a former club and says he is determined to fight for his place at the Latics.

Finally, a Sheffield United goalkeeper is wanted on-loan by a Scottish Premiership club currently managed by a former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic manager

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Millwall target valued at £3m Aberdeen have placed a £3m price tag on midfielder Lewis Ferguson who is wanted by Millwall (The Times) Photo Sales

2. Swans to snap up young stopper Arsenal academy goalkeeper Remy Mitchell is in advanced talks with Championship side Swansea City over a free transfer (Football.London) Photo Sales

3. Bruce still keen on Choudhury Hamza Choudhury is a known transfer target for West Brom this summer with Baggies’ boss Steve Bruce having previously tried to sign the midfielder while at Newcastle United (Birmingham Mail) Photo Sales

4. Stoke on trail of two new signings Stoke City are on trail of two more signings as Michael O’Neill’s squad takes shape for the new season (Stoke Sentinel) Photo Sales