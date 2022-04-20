Dyche was sacked on Good Friday, two days before the Clarets took on the Hammers at the London Stadium, with interim manager Mike Jackson – who won promotion as Second Division champions in 2000 with Preston under Moyes in 2000 – helping lead Burnley to a 1-1 draw and what could be a crucial point.

Wout Weghorst headed the Clarets in front with his second goal for the club, before Maxwel Cornet won and subsequently missed a penalty to make it 2-0.

And Tomas Soucek made Burnley pay as the Czech Republic international bundled in the equaliser 15 minutes from time for the Europa League semi-finalists.

And, speaking after the game, Moyes – a good friend of Dyche, along with his assistant Stuart Pearce, a former teammate at Nottingham Forest, said: “I didn’t expect to see Jacko (in the opposite dugout), but it was good to see him though.

“But I was very surprised, really surprised at the news, because there were only eight games to go, and Sean knows the league, he knows the teams.

“That’s football though.

“I thought Jacko did a good job though, they were organised and really tough to beat, which, to be fair, is in Burnley’s DNA.

“That’s not going to change in a couple of days, and I don’t see that changing quickly unless they get a manager in really fast, which is difficult at this time of year.”

