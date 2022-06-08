Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Burnley’s Conor Roberts discussed Wales’ World Cup Qualifier win over Ukraine earlier this week.

The full-back was part of the team that booked their place in the 2022 World Cup after they narrowly beat Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday.

Following the win, Roberts said: “There is no harm in saying, we made history last night.

“It’s been a long time since Welsh football was in this positive place and it’s unbelievable to be a part of.

“I think this group of lads, myself included, just wanted to win on Sunday with every part of us.

“We didn’t play our best performance, Ukraine played well. But we got the job done and can now look forward to a World Cup in Qatar.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Terriers set to snap up Midlands striker Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin. The 21-year-old will become a free agent this month after scoring against Grimsby Town in the play-off final last week. (Football League World)

2. Boro in talks with Newcastle United attacker Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks to sign Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle. The 32-year-old only made eight Premier League appearances last season, but scored 24 goals the last time he was in the Championship. (The 72)

3. Tigers failed in attempt to snap up West Brom signing Hull City reportedly missed out on a deal to sign John Swift after holding talks with the midfielder before he opted to join West Brom.The 26-year-old surprised fans by moving to The Hawthorns despite being linked with a number of top clubs. (Hull Live)

4. Watford linked with League Two Player of the Season Watford are reportedly keen on signing Forest Green Rovers' Kane Wilson, with new boss Rob Edwards looking to reunite with the defender at Vicarage Road. Birmingham City are another club targeting the 22-year-old. (Birmingham Live)