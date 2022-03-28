The Clarets’ top-scorer, as for the majority of the Africa Cup of Nations, had to settle for a place on the bench at the Stade Vélodrome in the Elephants’ friendly international.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe gave Ivory Coast the lead after 19 minutes, before AC Milan frontman Olivier Giroud levelled matters three minutes later.

Cornet came on for Pepe with six minutes remaining, but Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouameni claimed the winner for France in the third minute of injury time.

Cornet will hope for more game time at Wembley on Tuesday night as Ivory Coast face England – and potentially Nick Pope – for the first time, kick-off 7.45 p.m.

