Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Burnley are only days away from their first Championship match of the campaign as they open the season with a match against Huddersfield Town.

Ahead of the clash, the Clarets have confirmed season ticket sales have surpassed 14,000 - one of club’s highest tallies in recent years and higher than all of their seven previous campaigns in the second tier.

Friday’s match will be Vincent Kompany’s first competitive fixture as Burnley boss following pre-season matches against Rochdale, Wolves and Shrewsbury.

The Lancashire club only met the Terriers back in January where they were beaten 2-1 at Turf Moor in the FA Cup third round.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Norwich pushing to sign Canada international Norwich City are looking to seal a deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in the MLS so far this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

2. Terriers join race for ex-Blackpool loanee Huddersfield Town are one of a number of clubs targeting a move for Everton striker Ellis Simms. The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 23 appearances for Blackpool in the 2020-21 season. (Yorkshire Live)

3. League One clubs chasing West Brom prospect MK Dons and Cheltenham Town are reportedly eager to sign West Brom teenager Ethan Ingram this summer, with Crewe Alexandra also keen. The 19-year-old has attracted interest thanks to his form with the Baggies' U23 side. (Football Insider)

4. Sevilla refuse to pay Blackburn Rovers star's asking price Sevilla are said to be still very keen on signing Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz, however aren't willing to pay the £25 million valuation they have put on him. Both Leeds United and West Ham are also interested in the striker. (Football League World)