Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood has offered fans an update on his road to recovery.

The 32-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury against West Ham back in April.

Speaking to the club website, Westwood said: “I’m getting there. The boot’s off now and the crutches are gone, so I’m slowly getting there. I’m walking and I kicked a ball yesterday.

“Nick [McCarthy, Physio] has been in with me all summer, so I’m on the right track. I’ve just not got the full range of motion yet, so that’s hauled me back a little bit. We’re getting there though, it’s a long old road.”

While Westwood was unable to help his team avoid relegation in the latter stages of the season, he has admitted his excitement for the new campaign and playing under Vincent Kompany.

Speaking on the Belgian, Westwood said: “I played against him for most of my career, so I know what kind of guy he is. He’s a top guy and you hear a lot of good things about him, Joe Hart spoke well about him too.

“Since he’s come in with his staff, everything’s been spot on. The lads come in from training and say how good it is, how exciting it is.

“I’ve been doing a bit of work with the academy staff, and he’s already been up there to have a look at the academy setup.

“It’s definitely exciting times and hopefully I can be a part of that [on the pitch] in the very near future.”

1. Ex-Leeds United youngster joins Potters Stoke City have confirmed the arrival of Liam McCarron on a permanent deal. The full-back only made one senior appearance for the Whites since joining the club in 2019. (SCFC)

2. West Brom summer transfer window stance revealed It has been revealed that West Brom will now have to sell players before they can bring anyone else in this summer as they look to lower the wage bill. The Baggies have already signed John Swift and Jed Wallace. (Express & Star)

3. Watford star closing in on France move Watford's Moussa Sissoko is set to join Nantes in a €2m deal following the Hornets' relegation. The Frenchman joined the club last summer in for around £3m. (Ouest France)

4. League One clubs to battle over Swansea City striker Sheffield Wednesday have joined Portsmouth in the race to sign Swansea City's Kyle Joseph. The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Cheltenham Town where he scored four goals before he was recalled by the Welsh side. (Wales Online)