The 29-year-old Dutchman, who was prolific in the Bundesliga, has played three times at Turf Moor without scoring.

The ex-VfL Wolfsburg forward almost got off the mark in spectacular fashion at home to Manchester United, but the save from David De Gea matched the quality of the strike.

He then had chances against Liverpool, when played in by Jay Rodriguez and Connor Roberts, only for both first half efforts to register as shots off target.

“I have been really pleased, his all round professionalism, he looks after himself,” said Dyche. “He will score goals, I am convinced about that.

“I thought he was excellent, he has had a real impact on what we do. He gives us a bit more hold up play and clever play and also is getting chances and they will come for him. He can play, there are no two ways about it.

“The biggest thing is the way that we’re creating chances; we’ve now got a different view of that with Wout [Weghorst] coming in and Max [Cornet] giving us something different.

“He’s not properly fit yet so he’ll get sharper. Wout’s working really hard, playing hard and you can see his cleverness in his hold up play and work ethic. There are a lot of good signs from these players.”

